3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say

FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A customer opened fire at a Georgia Waffle House, wounding three people who were paying for their food, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday in Bibb County about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

All three victims were shot once in the leg and were in stable condition, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect, who was also shot in the lower leg, was also in stable condition.

The release did not provide additional details about the shooting, but the sheriff’s office says it was not targeted.

It identified the suspect as Darryes Monteze Hill, 35. Jail records show Hill is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

They do not list an attorney. The sheriff’s office said in an email Sunday that it did not know whether Hill had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
Cattle grazing in Wes Frederick’s Pasture
Cattle prices reaching all-time highs: good for ranchers
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record