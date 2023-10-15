20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning

Accident
Accident(Source: MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old Rugby man was seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning.

NDHP says the man was driving a pickup southbound on 33rd Ave NE in Rugby just after 1 a.m.

Officers say when he got to the intersection of 66th Street NE, he hit the southbound shoulder. They say he overcorrected, went through the intersection, and the pickup rolled and landed in the south ditch.

The Patrol says he was seriously injured and was taken to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby but was later airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Officers say they’re unsure if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

