20 governors, including Burgum, send letter to Biden supporting Israel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, Governor Doug Burgum joined with 19 Republican governors, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as well as his GOP presidential competitor and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, to send a letter to President Biden expressing support for Israel and calling on the federal government to take action.

The letter reads in part, “We pledge our steadfast support to our ally Israel following the appalling attacks perpetrated against Israel’s sovereignty and innocent civilians on October 7, 2023,” wrote Governor Burgum and his colleagues. “We write today to make clear that our states absolutely condemn these heinous acts of terrorism led by Iran-backed Hamas and proudly stand Israel and the Jewish people.”

The full letter can be read below.

Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 1 (KFYR)

Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 2 (KFYR)

Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 3 (KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.