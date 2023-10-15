20 governors, including Burgum, send letter to Biden supporting Israel

Letter from governors supporting Israel and the Israel flag
Letter from governors supporting Israel and the Israel flag(KFYR, MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, Governor Doug Burgum joined with 19 Republican governors, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as well as his GOP presidential competitor and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, to send a letter to President Biden expressing support for Israel and calling on the federal government to take action.

The letter reads in part, “We pledge our steadfast support to our ally Israel following the appalling attacks perpetrated against Israel’s sovereignty and innocent civilians on October 7, 2023,” wrote Governor Burgum and his colleagues. “We write today to make clear that our states absolutely condemn these heinous acts of terrorism led by Iran-backed Hamas and proudly stand Israel and the Jewish people.”

The full letter can be read below.

Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 1
Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 1(KFYR)
Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 2
Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 2(KFYR)
Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 3
Governor's letter supporting Israel - page 3(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
Cattle grazing in Wes Frederick’s Pasture
Cattle prices reaching all-time highs: good for ranchers
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history

Latest News

Vendors at the Bismarck Market Fair
Bismarck Market Fair aims to keep money local
Bison roundup in Theodore Roosevelt National Park Saturday morning
Theodore Roosevelt National Park reducing bison population in South Unit
Flickertail Woodcarvers' annual show with displays of their work
Flickertail Woodcarvers teach others about their craft at annual show
Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning