‘Our worst fears’: Dog found with bullet in chest rushed to animal shelter’s veterinary team

A Las Vegas animal shelter is helping a dog found with a bullet in his chest.
A Las Vegas animal shelter is helping a dog found with a bullet in his chest.(The Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Las Vegas is helping a dog found with a bullet embedded in his chest.

According to The Animal Foundation, a dog named Dawson was recently found in a Las Vegas apartment complex bleeding profusely.

KVVU reports that Clark County Animal Protection Services arrived at the complex and said it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of Dawson’s head near his right ear.

After being rushed to the animal shelter, veterinary staff found an open wound in his ear canal.

“An exam confirmed our worst fears, Dawson’s injury was from a bullet,” the shelter team shared.

Dawson was shot by a handgun and the bullet ended up being embedded in his chest, the animal care team said.

Luckily, the veterinary team said they were able to remove the bullet from the animal and clean the wound.

The shelter team said they believe that the gunshot wound likely occurred a few days before Dawson was found.

“Even though Dawson has a long road ahead of him, he is a sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” the care team shared.

According to the shelter, Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/13/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 10/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 10/13/23