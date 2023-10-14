No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era

NDSU at UND football
NDSU at UND football(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - No. 15 North Dakota took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against North Dakota State Saturday, a game-starting spark that ended up beginning a big day for the Fighting Hawks.

By the end of the first quarter, UND held a 21-7 lead over NDSU, and controlled the scoring throughout. At the half, it was a 28-17 game.

UND outscored NDSU 21-7 in the second half, winning the 116th all-time meeting 49-24. UND now leads the all-time series 63-50-3.

North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 9 of 12 passes for 113 yards and two scores. Gaven Ziebarth rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller went 11 of 16 for 175 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the rushing attack, tallying 55 yards with his legs.

No. 15 North Dakota improves to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in MVFC play. No. 6 North Dakota State falls to 4-2, 1-2 in MVFC play.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
Bismarck Public Schools' teacher orientation
Teacher salaries in North Dakota

Latest News

Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
From two wins in four seasons to the playoffs, inside the Stanley football turnaround
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 2 (10/13/23)
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 1 (10/13/23)