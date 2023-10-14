ND firefighters wrap up Fire Prevention Week; reminding people cooking fires are number one cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the last day of Fire Prevention Week, but it’s only the start of Fire Prevention Month.

North Dakota firefighters want to remind people that the cold months mean lots of heat in the kitchen, which is why “cooking safety starts with you” is this year’s theme.

It all started after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 when 250 people died, 100,000 were left homeless and 17,000 structures were destroyed.

From 1922, the nation commemorated the week containing the 9th of October as “Fire Prevention Week.”

Bismarck Fire Department Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons says cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires.

He says, the department typically sees a spike during the holidays when people spend more time using the stove and oven.

Fitzsimmons says fire prevention starts with preparation and a clear cooktop.

“Keep some distance between your oven mitts, kitchen towels, packaging, that sort of thing. Other things to keep in mind is how you set up for cooking. So, your pot handles, your panhandles, turn them away from the front of the stove towards the back that way we can minimize the risk of scalds or burns. With that, keep in mind pets on their foot and children,” said Fitzsimmons.

He says if someone does start a fire, have a pot lid or baking sheet handy to smother the flames.

If it’s too big, he says to get everyone out of the house, close the door behind you, meet at your predetermined emergency location and call 911.

He says it’s also important to have smoke alarms and to make sure they’re working.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.