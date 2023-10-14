Dickinson State beats Mayville State, sixth win in a row

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State adds another to the win column Saturday, winning 49-20 at Mayville State.

The Blue Hawks’ 49 points all came in the first three quarters, highlighted by a three-score second quarter. DSU compiled 551 total yards on offense, 320 of those coming on the ground.

Three Blue Hawks rushed for 80 or more yards. Braden Zuroff finished with 111 yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns. Darion Brown finished with 91 yards on nine touches, scoring three times. Bridger Grovom rounded out the big rushing effort with 84 yards on six rushes.

Dickinson State quarterback Will Madler completed 15 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Dickinson State (6-1, 5-0) heads into their second and final bye of the fall, and are back in action on October 28th when they host Waldorf.

