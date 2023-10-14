Cancer drug shortage: Will it affect Bismarck?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A cancer drug shortage continues to cause problems across the nation.

The National Cancer Comprehensive Network released a survey saying some of the nation’s largest cancer centers are barely able to get enough of the drugs cisplatin and carboplatin.

We spoke with lead oncology pharmacist Sarah Anderson at Sanford to learn what steps they’re taking to make sure patients don’t need to switch treatment plans.

“We utilize multiple wholesalers. We also put backorders in place, so when new lots become available, we potentially have access to that medication coming through as well,” said Anderson.

Anderson said while they’re taking preventative steps, they’re not sure when the shortage will end.

