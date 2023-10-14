Bismarket puts $300,000 back into local economy after 2023 season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarket celebrated its last day and announced it put $300,000 back into the local economy this season.

Members of the community braved the fall chill on Saturday to soak up the last day. Emma Franklund, Manager of Bismarket says this season was record-breaking in terms of the number of vendors, patrons and sales. This season more than 80 vendors signed up and the average turnout was 30 vendors per market. During the kid’s market, Franklund says 1,400 people walked through. The Bismarket is already looking ahead to their next season which will start in June.

“We are hoping to increase the number of produce vendors that we are able to get in. We need people who, even if you’re just a small gardener and you want to sell your produce, reach out to us, email us, see if that is something you can do with us. We are essentially a farmer’s market, so that’s what we want to focus on is getting produce to the community,” said Franklund.

Although the summer Bismarket is over, Franklund says to keep your eyes open for the winter market which goes on at United Tribes Technical College. More information will be added to its social media sites.

