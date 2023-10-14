Additional sidewalks for the Highland Acres Neighborhood rejected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highland Acres neighborhood will not be getting additional sidewalks after the Bismarck City Commission rejected the request to fill in gaps where there are none in the area.

This project has been postponed multiple times, the latest in 2017 to allow research of the historical significance of the neighborhood.

Those in support of filling the sidewalk gaps say it is a safety concern to not have sidewalks on the main roads, especially since there is an elementary school nearby.

Others say they want to respect the original design of the neighborhood and keep it the way it is for historical reasons.

According to city maps, more than half the neighborhood streets already have sidewalks.

City Engineer Gabe Schell said adding sidewalks will not impact the historical nature of the area.

Schell recommended the commission engage with the State Historic Preservation Office.

He did not recommend pursuing sidewalks on any cul-de-sacs.

“To understand the historical significance of what this would be. I guess if it is the board’s desire, I could come back to you with the result; as the first step before anything else is really done,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Last year the post-World War Two neighborhood was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It was developed as housing for returning veterans and their families.

