Additional sidewalks for the Highland Acres Neighborhood rejected

Sidewalk in Highland Acres Neighborhood
Sidewalk in Highland Acres Neighborhood(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highland Acres neighborhood will not be getting additional sidewalks after the Bismarck City Commission rejected the request to fill in gaps where there are none in the area.

This project has been postponed multiple times, the latest in 2017 to allow research of the historical significance of the neighborhood.

Those in support of filling the sidewalk gaps say it is a safety concern to not have sidewalks on the main roads, especially since there is an elementary school nearby.

Others say they want to respect the original design of the neighborhood and keep it the way it is for historical reasons.

According to city maps, more than half the neighborhood streets already have sidewalks.

City Engineer Gabe Schell said adding sidewalks will not impact the historical nature of the area.

Schell recommended the commission engage with the State Historic Preservation Office.

He did not recommend pursuing sidewalks on any cul-de-sacs.

“To understand the historical significance of what this would be. I guess if it is the board’s desire, I could come back to you with the result; as the first step before anything else is really done,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Last year the post-World War Two neighborhood was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It was developed as housing for returning veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
Bismarck Public Schools' teacher orientation
Teacher salaries in North Dakota

Latest News

The drug, Cisplatin
Cancer drug shortage: Will it affect Bismarck?
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/13/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 10/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/13/23