Young woman seriously hurt, man facing felony charges in crash

Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND(Richland County Jail)
By Zachary Weiand and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old woman is seriously hurt after authorities say a vehicle hit her and kept driving.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton. According to officials, two pedestrians were walking along the south shoulder of the road when a pickup, driven by 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton, hit one of the pedestrians before driving off.

The crash caused a 20-year-old from Wahpeton, to be thrown into the ditch. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Breckenridge hospital before being transferred to Fargo Sanford via Life Flight.

Wahpeton Police were able to use information from the other pedestrian along with video gathered from the area to put out a description of Olson’s vehicle. A tip from the public led them to a home in Wahpeton where they found his vehicle, and Olson was found nearby.

Olson was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash and criminal vehicular injury, which is an enhanced DUI charge. Both charges are felonies.

