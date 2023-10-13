Welcome Home coins available for North Dakota Vietnam Veterans

Welcome Home coin for Vietnam Veterans in North Dakota.
Welcome Home coin for Vietnam Veterans in North Dakota.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first batch of ‘Welcome Home’ coins have arrived for distribution to Vietnam Veterans across North Dakota. Veterans who want one can stop by the Cass County Veterans Service Office, or check with their local Veterans Service Office for availability.

The outer edge of the coin has a border of 238 dots, which represent the known North Dakota lives lost in Vietnam. The coin also features the North Dakota flag and POW/MIA flag, the state bird and the state flower, and 10 panels of the Vietnam Wall represent the remaining unrecovered North Dakota missing in action (MIA).

The base of the coin is blank to allow for personal engravings. The back of the coin shows the country of Vietnam and says “Welcome Home.”

A limited number of coins are available, but more are on the way through the state. One coin will be given per veteran or their surviving spouse.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
Bismarck Public Schools' teacher orientation
Teacher salaries in North Dakota

Latest News

First News at Five
Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants
First News at Ten
Legacy UMC to offer Ukrainian translation of church services this weekend
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Minot Area Homeless Coalition holds a free sale for the weekend
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
From two wins in four seasons to the playoffs, inside the Stanley football turnaround
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Local vets embrace equine therapy