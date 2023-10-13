Voiding of OMB bill to go into effect immediately, shortening timeline for lawmakers to reconvene

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/KMOT) - State lawmakers will likely have to reconvene sooner rather than later to repair and re-pass a wide-ranging budget bill from this year’s legislative session.

Late last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the OMB bill passed into a law unconstitutional, voiding it.

In a ruling filed Thursday, the high court denied a motion from the Legislative Assembly for a stay on the ruling until Dec. 18, meaning the voiding of the bill goes into effect immediately.

The justices had granted a stay of their ruling until Oct. 28, but rescinded it, writing that delaying the implementation of their ruling was not within their authority.

In a statement released Thursday night, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND said the court’s latest opinion accelerates the timeline to get a special session going.

Burgum was in contact with legislative leadership to discuss the next steps, adding, “We’re confident the Legislature can work through the reformatting and reauthorization of the OMB bill before Nov. 1 to avoid any interruptions to state government operations.”

In a recent interview, Burgum told Your News Leader he would prefer if the legislature used the remaining five days it has from the previous session to fix the matter.

