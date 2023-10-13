Update: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks

Newly filed court documents show why the suspect is not behind bars, despite police having him right in front of them.
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on an incident in Grand Forks, where 45 people had their tires slashed at the start of the month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police believe is responsible. Grand Forks Police were called to a home near Memorial Park North Cemetery just before midnight on Oct. 1.

A man told them his son’s tires had been slashed. Investigators quickly learned, he was far from the only one.

During that time, investigators spoke with Matthew Morris who told them he was on his way home and hadn’t seen anything. However, police say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a dark-colored hat with a tan logo, black shorts and black sandals. A lot like the surveillance photo police would later share.

That same night, after his run in with police, Morris gave them a call. He changed his story and offered up a description of a suspect.

Throughout the week, officers gathered video footage from the area. Police say Morris was seen in a driveway, crouching down by the back tire of a vehicle and then a hissing sound is heard, similar to the deflating of a tire.

Police say he’s seen on camera doing this at least three more times.

This led officers to search his home and phone. They found a gray sweatshirt in the trash and a knife, believed to have been used to deflate the tires, stuffed underneath his mattress.

On his phone, investigators say the “Health App” shows Morris traveled more than a mile between 11 p.m. and midnight in the area where the tires were slashed on the same night.

Police say so far there are 45 victims in the case, 50 vehicles and 83 tires, totaling more than $17,000 in damage. Police expect damage estimates to climb as victims incurred towing and uber fees, as well as loss of work.

Anyone with information about the case should call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000 or by submitting a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page, website, or the Tip411 app.

