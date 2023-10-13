From two wins in four seasons to the playoffs, inside the Stanley football turnaround

STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) - After winning two games in the past four seasons, the Stanley Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.

It’s just the second time in the past 15 years the team has punched its postseason ticket.

Fewer injuries and more players trying out for the team helped, players said.

“It feels good to show what we can do. How we can run the ball, pass the ball, how our defense can play. It feels so good to know that we’re a good team this year,” said Ethyn Jessen, a senior.

The Blue Jays play Des Lacs-Burlington Friday night for a chance to improve their playoff seed.

“I think we have a chance. A pretty good chance. If we stop them defensively, we do really well in power football. If we just keep it on the ground, I think we should do pretty good,” said Tyler Gjellstad, a senior.

David Leith took over the program as head coach this offseason.

Leith is a longtime Stanley coach who the players know and respect.

“Coach Leith coached all of us in junior high. It feels kind of special. It feels awesome,” said Jonathan Germundson, a senior.

Players said they appreciate the support from the Stanley community.

“I think it’s really inspiring. I feel proud about starting something here for my siblings and all the other little kids around here. There’s a future for football in Stanley,” said Jack Hynek, a senior.

Stanley vs. DLB kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

