Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges

19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old Tyler Raines(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hague teenager accused of murder has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

19-year-old Tyler Raines pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and firing a gun in a city Friday.

Investigators say Raines shot a man in Glen Ullin in July 2022.

Witnesses told police Raines fired the weapon into the ground once and then shot the victim.

The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Raines was expected to go to trial on October 24.

South Central District Judge David Reich has ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Raines will be sentenced at a later date.

Previous Coverage:

