Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another

FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.(Ken Lund / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was wounded Thursday night when they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

A person who was brought to a hospital privately and died there may have been involved in the shooting but investigators haven’t confirmed that, interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a late-night news conference.

Stanford said the officers were arriving at work and were parked in the garage shortly after 11 p.m. when they saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area.

As the officers approached, “the suspects opened fire,” hitting one officer several times in the upper body and the other in the arm, Stanford said.

One officer died shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a hospital. His name wasn’t released but he was 50 years old and had 22 years with the force, Stanford said.

Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night. (WPVI)

The officer was married and had one child, Stanford said.

“They are here at the hospital, as you can imagine, heartbroken,” Stanford said.

The other officer was in stable condition. He is 60 years old and has 20 years with the police department, Stanford said. Both were assigned to the airport unit.

Police said suspects in the shooting fled in a stolen Dodger Durango, which was being sought, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The same model of car dropped off an 18-year-old man, who had two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there, the paper said.

That person was “very similar to the suspect description” but investigators hadn’t confirmed his involvement, Stanford said.

The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily closed during the initial investigation but later reopened.

Stanford noted that the shooting came only a week after three officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call.

“A numb, numb moment for us, to again encounter something like this,” he said. “We just had three officers shot last week. And then this tonight, so you can imagine what we feel. We can imagine what this department is going through. And quite frankly, how the city should be feeling.”

