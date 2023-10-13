President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown

Latest News

Minot Symphony's Halloween Spooktacular
Minot Symphony hosting a spooky live film concert
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
People returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Minot Area Homeless Coalition holds a free sale for the weekend
Minot Area Homeless Coalition holds a free sale for the weekend