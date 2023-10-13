Pregnancy and Loss Remembrance Day: how three women coped with their grief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Miscarriages and other kinds of infant loss are often a taboo topic.

On October 15, some families will light candles in remembrance of the children they’ve lost for Pregnancy and Loss Remembrance Day.

When a loved one dies, a lot of people are left with the question: How do you move on?

Tammy Czapiewski’s answer is, you don’t.

Her six-month-old daughter, Addison, died from Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, nearly 11 years ago.

She said grief never leaves, but it does change over time.

Some people turn their grief into action, that’s what Czapiewski did.

She is responsible for passing Addison’s Law in North Dakota, forcing daycare providers to check on babies every 15 minutes.

Czapiewski wants people to know it’s okay to talk about pregnancy and infant loss.

“Honestly, just to not be afraid to say their name. A lot of people think it’s going to make you more sad, but we never forget them. We want to say their names and make sure their legacy lives on,” said Czapiewski.

Jodi Vogel lost her son, Ashton, to SIDS when he was 5 and a half weeks old.

That was 19 years ago, but Ashton’s passing still weighs heavily on her.

She has a 13-year-old daughter now, but only in the past year was she able to stop dwelling on her son’s death.

To start healing, at first, she joined a support group.

While she stayed in contact with its members, she said she had to leave so she could accept her grief on her own.

If she could go back in time, this is what she would have told herself.

“I would have told myself, ‘Don’t dwell on it. There’s nothing I could have done,’ and I knew that, but it was always in the back of my head,” said Vogel.

Sarah Dutchuk, 15-month-old daughter, Kaizley, died nearly 11 years ago while she was sleeping.

Dutchuk said she and her family were left with unanswered questions surrounding her daughter’s death, she too said, years later, it still affects her.

“It’s still hard on a daily basis to watch my kids sleep at night, and I have an 8 and 18-year-old,” said Dutchuk.

While these women were able to find one another in their time of need, that’s not the case for all women.

The Mayo Clinic said nearly 1 in 4 women will experience a miscarriage and that’s not even counting SIDS or other accidents.

All three women say Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a time to remember and honor the children they’ve lost and they want other women to know they’re not alone in these experiences.

They plan on participating in the “Wave of Light” and honoring Ashton, Kaizely and Addison by lighting candles alongside other women across the nation.

Czapiewski’s proclamation to officially recognize October as Pregnancy and Infant Remembrance Month and October 15 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in North Dakota was finalized by the governor earlier today.

