North Dakota’s oil production reaches 1.2 million barrels per day for first time in nearly three years

Oil and well flare(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota reached a major milestone for its oil production in August.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the state went over the 1.2 million barrels per day mark for the first time since November 2020. Helms said 1.2 was the goal for the end of the year and was excited to see it achieved early.

“We see today 38 rigs running and 14 frac crews, so should be pretty easy to sustain that and actually grow it through the end of the year,” said Helms.

Helms said growth will depend on the winter months, as severe weather could impact production.

“That’s making the assumption that we’re not going to get four blizzards in November and December like we did last year,” said Helms.

Statewide natural gas production slightly rose to 3.3 million MCF, which is a record high. Gas capture amounts remained flat.

