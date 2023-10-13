North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday morning that it selected the Heartland Hydrogen Hub to receive up to $925 million in funding.

Together with Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin, North Dakota submitted a proposal for funding to create a regional clean hydrogen hub.

The Heartland Hydrogen Hub will be led by the Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) at the University of North Dakota. The EERC will use technology to test and develop uses of hydrogen.

Governor Doug Burgum says this will help the U.S. become a global energy superpower.

“North Dakota is already an ag and energy powerhouse. And with the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, we’ll play off those strengths with a variety of clean energy projects and jobs,” said Burgum.

The states have also agreed to collaborate with tribal nations on the Heartland Hydrogen Hub.

