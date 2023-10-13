Minot Symphony hosting a spooky live film concert

Minot Symphony's Halloween Spooktacular
Minot Symphony's Halloween Spooktacular(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot Symphony Orchestra is doing something hair-raising on October 28.

The symphony will be performing a “Halloween Spooktacular” concert while scenes from classic silent films play in the background.

Ellen Fenner, executive director of the Minot Symphony, said some of the musicians will be playing music from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “Fantasia.”

She said this is their second time doing a live-filming experience.

The first time was in April with a show called “The Planets.”

“It really takes you back to the day, where that’s what they used to do when live film came out. They would have the silent films, but then would have a band that would play the music,” said Fenner.

Fenner said audience members are invited to wear their costumes.

She also recommends getting tickets sooner rather than later.

Box office: 701-8585-4224

Website: minotsymphony.com

