Minot Area Homeless Coalition holds a free sale for the weekend(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This weekend Minot Area Homeless Coalition will continue its mission of serving those in need in the community.

The coalition is holding a “free sale” at the ballroom in the Grand Hotel on Saturday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., selling the kinds of items you would find at Goodwill.

Karrie Christensen, administrative assistant with the coalition, said they are also collecting items to add to the array of things already laid out.

She said the purpose of the event is to serve the community first.

They will also have a free-will donation fundraiser for their office roof.

Like other homeowners may have experienced, they’ve uncovered water damage and cracks in their roof.

Christensen said it’s more than 20 years old.

“If we don’t have a roof over our head, how are we going to be able to provide a roof or keep somebody else with a roof over their head?” asked Christensen.

They will have other events in the future to raise funds for their roofing bill.

