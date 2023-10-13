Minnesota man pleads guilty to stealing ruby slippers

Ruby Slippers
Ruby Slippers(AP)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (KFYR) - A Minnesota man accused of stealing a pair of ruby slippers from the “The Wizard of Oz” movie pleaded guilty on Friday.

Investigators say in 2005, 76-year-old Terry Jon Martin took the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

At the time the shoes were insured for $1 million, now they are worth more than $3.5 million.

The slippers were recovered in 2018 and are one of four remaining pairs. Martin will be sentenced later this year.

