Minnesota man pleads guilty to stealing ruby slippers

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (KFYR) - A Minnesota man accused of stealing a pair of ruby slippers from the “The Wizard of Oz” movie pleaded guilty on Friday.

Investigators say in 2005, 76-year-old Terry Jon Martin took the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

At the time the shoes were insured for $1 million, now they are worth more than $3.5 million.

The slippers were recovered in 2018 and are one of four remaining pairs. Martin will be sentenced later this year.

