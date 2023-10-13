Mandan man sentenced to four years for drug and stolen firearms

Mandan man sentenced to four years for drug and stolen firearms
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs and stolen firearms charges.

Mandan Police say during a traffic stop in September a K-9 found 84 grams of meth, five grams of marijuana and two stolen firearms in the vehicle 33-year-old Daniel Kinsella was driving.

Kinsella told officers he borrowed the vehicle and was bringing it back to the owner.

