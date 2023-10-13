Man arrested after squatting in Valley City hotel and running from police

Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr. was found near Dickinson and taken into custody on Oct. 10.
Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr.
Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A man wanted in Valley City is now behind bars on the western side of the state, in Stark County.

Officials say Dexter Ramondo Jefferson Jr. had been squatting at the Grand Stay Inn in Valley City and fled in a stolen vehicle when law enforcement officers were called in on Oct. 7.

He was found near Dickinson on Oct. 10, where he fled from officers once again.

He was later taken into custody and is facing charges. Anyone with additional information should call Valley City Police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
"My twin sister Phyllis Moen and I waiting at the border in Jordan, but so glad we were safe."...
A trip through tragedy: ND tourist speaks on Israel trip
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
North Dakota chosen for Heartland Hydrogen Hub
Bismarck Public Schools' teacher orientation
Teacher salaries in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, a bison grazes in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in...
Theodore Roosevelt National Park to reduce bison herd from 700 to 400 animals
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
First News at Five
Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants
First News at Ten
Legacy UMC to offer Ukrainian translation of church services this weekend
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Minot Area Homeless Coalition holds a free sale for the weekend