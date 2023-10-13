Local vets embrace equine therapy

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some local veterans and their families will be getting an equine experience this weekend.

Randy McDonald, executive director of Together with Vets, said it will be the third time the group has had a social event involving horse riding.

McDonald said they partnered with Prairie Therapy Stables for Saturday’s event.

He says instructors will show new riders how to mount a horse and guide the animal.

He also says the spots for this event went quickly after the post on Facebook.

“We had 30 seats roughly filled up in half an hour, so we knew that this was a very popular event,” said McDonald.

He says he’d like to have more events like this in the future.

