Little Joe's Early Childhood Center opens its doors

A class at Little Joe's in Williston
A class at Little Joe's in Williston(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Downtown Williston’s brand-new childcare facility is officially open for business.

Little Joe’s Early Childhood Center welcomed nearly 70 kids Wednesday for their first day.

Originally set to open in September, Program Director Julie Quamme says they were delayed because they had to wait to secure the proper licenses.

Quamme says the reception was well received by parents.

“They see the building, they see the classrooms, they meet the teachers, they are just so excited,” says Quamme.

Little Joe's outdoor playground in Williston
Little Joe's outdoor playground in Williston(Michael Smith | KUMV)

Of those enrolled at Little Joes, Quamme estimates about 40 percent are affiliated with St. Joseph’s School a block away.

“For the families, it makes it much more convenient and within close walking distance, so they don’t have too far to drop off kids in the morning,” says Quamme.

Quamme says they have enough staff at this time and are waiting for some additional background checks to clear. She says they also have part-time workers including high school and college students.

“This is a really nice stepping stone for them to understand early childhood development,” says Quamme.

Construction on Little Joe’s began in 2022 and was funded by both the City of Williston and St. Joseph’s Church.

