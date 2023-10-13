Legislative committee to meet Tuesday to discuss upcoming special session for OMB bill

ND Capitol
ND Capitol(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s top legislators say they will be working on the details for an upcoming special session next week.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said a legislative management committee meeting will be held on Tuesday. They will go through the recommendations for the session, including proposing rules and committee structures.

Legislators will have to return to Bismarck soon after the Supreme Court immediately nullified HB 2015, the Office of Budget and Management budget bill Thursday.

Hogue and Lefor say the former bill will be split up into seven appropriation bills and seven policy bills to avoid any issues with the state’s single-subject clause.

The bills will be posted to the legislative website on Monday.

Previous content:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Emily and Amy Sakariassen speaking at the presentation
Mother-daughter duo investigate lost mansions in Bismarck

Latest News

Mandan man sentenced to four years for drug and stolen firearms
Mandan man sentenced to four years for drug and stolen firearms
Ruby Slippers
Minnesota man pleads guilty to stealing ruby slippers
Construction cones
Federal funds for ND roads will help the economy, according to ND DOT engineers
Chickens running to eat a snack
Avian flu case reported in Williams County
First News at Ten
Teacher salaries in North Dakota