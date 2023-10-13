Legislative committee to meet Tuesday to discuss upcoming special session for OMB bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s top legislators say they will be working on the details for an upcoming special session next week.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said a legislative management committee meeting will be held on Tuesday. They will go through the recommendations for the session, including proposing rules and committee structures.

Legislators will have to return to Bismarck soon after the Supreme Court immediately nullified HB 2015, the Office of Budget and Management budget bill Thursday.

Hogue and Lefor say the former bill will be split up into seven appropriation bills and seven policy bills to avoid any issues with the state’s single-subject clause.

The bills will be posted to the legislative website on Monday.

