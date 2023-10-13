Legacy UMC to offer Ukrainian translation of church services this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Church service translations for Ukrainian speakers will be available at a church in Bismarck starting Sunday.

Legacy UMC found a translator for its worship services.

Non-English speakers can use audio packs to hear translations in real time.

Global Neighbors’ Nataliia Ostapchuk helped Legacy find the translator.

She said the church services will be an opportunity for Ukrainians to integrate into the community.

“For everyone, there are different things that are important to them. For some, it’s money, education, a car, a house, and for some, it’s a church that is, in a way, a second home,” said Ostapchuk.

The first church service with translation services is at the church’s North campus on Durango Drive.

