Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
Emotional reunions: Travelers returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel reunite with family
Bailey Blonds at Banlands Circuit Finals
North Carolina rodeo queen forms close bond with North Dakoka palomino
Legacy United Methodist
Legacy UMC to offer Ukrainian translation of church services this weekend
Three women's' children and a candle
Pregnancy and Loss Remembrance Day: how three women coped with their grief