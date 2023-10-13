Funds approved to continue Bis-Man Transit after-hours service

Bis-Man transit
Bis-Man transit(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan City Commissions both have approved funds to keep the Bis-Man Transit after-hours para-transit service running for the next year.

Bismarck approved $455,000 to fund the system for this year and the next. Mandan appropriated $44,000 for this year only. Commissioners are talking about funding options for 2024.

The program is mostly funded with federal dollars.

Bis-Man Transit directors say that, because of inflation and stagnant revenues, they are at a $1.3 million deficit. They say they have been dipping into their backfill savings account to keep afloat and even considered cutting the after-hours program.

Money from both cities doesn’t fully cover the gap, but it helps.

Every five years, Bis-Man Transit is federally required to revise its development plan. This year directors are focusing on how to fix the revenue problem.

“Also, we looked at the funding issues, are service cuts going to close the gap? Are additional mills, possibly a sales tax? What’s going to need to happen in order for us to continue to operate in the manner that we are currently,” said Deidre Hughes, executive director.

Bis-Man Transit is asking for public input for its new development plan. That can be found here.

