Federal funds for ND roads will help the economy, according to ND DOT engineers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every five years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allots a certain amount of funds to the state to use on different road and bridge projects. This time around, the state got a 30 percent increase in yearly funds.

While the funding had a hold-up due to the potential government shutdown, North Dakota Department of Transportation engineers say it’s only a matter of time until those funds reach their hands, and they’re already planning what to do with it.

Whether you understand the need, like Bismarck resident Lanny Kenner:

“It’s a necessary evil. It’s got to be done to fix the roads around here,” said Kenner.

Or the thought of another construction sign causes a visceral reaction, like it does for Napolean resident Garald Schwartzenberger:

“I have to take a bus up here. Then, once I get here, I have to travel around on my wheelchair. With all this construction, I go this way and that way and this way and that way just to get maybe 100 feet,” said Schwartzenberger.

The N.D. DOT says funds for well-maintained roads are an important cog in our state’s ability to function:

“They’re necessary to really help us achieve our mission, which is safely move people and goods,” said N.D. DOT Programming Division Engineer Logan Beise.

Our roads are also essential to safety and prosperity.

“We can use some of that money to reduce fatalities and help us reach our goal with ‘Vision Zero.’ We also can then maybe remove some freight constraints or some constraints on our roadways, maybe make our roadways thicker for bigger trucks, things like that. So we can move assets, maybe help the economy,” said Beise.

The DOT expects to get $342 million from the Law this year, and engineers are already planning for certain big-ticket projects.

“One of our major projects this upcoming 2024 is a reconstruction of the Interstate from the state line east about 12 miles. That’s a pretty expensive, impactful project,” Beise said. “We have a project, I think, a little ways south of Fargo on the Interstate, I-29. That will be a structural overlay, we call it, where we put a bunch of asphalt on top of the roadway.”

Beise says they plan to start on these projects in the spring.

For a full list of transportation projects funded by the Federal government in the works, search “N.D. DOT State Transportation Improvement Program” online.

