Cattle prices reaching all-time highs: good for ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For cattle producers in the state, the market is reaching all-time highs.

After rough winters for many ranchers, they needed this.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported that cattle prices have changed a lot in 2023.

The weighted average market price for a steer this July was 27 percent higher than it was in July 2022.

These higher prices are good for ranchers in the state.

Wes Frederick, a rancher near Flasher, says it’s been the best prices since almost ten years ago.

“This year it looks to be as good or better, and probably for next year and the year after. And we happen to be at a good place in the cattle cycle as well as just all-time beef cattle cow inventory numbers being low. So those two things coming together at the same time are creating an environment for us cow-calf people to have a chance to make some money and pay some bills,” said Wes Frederick.

A year he won’t forget.

“Feed supplies are good. We’re enjoying record rainfalls here in the area of Grant County that we’re in. So the hay yards are full, and silage piles are huge and pastures were good throughout the growing season,” said Frederick.

A lot of ranchers needed a good year.

“You go back in the last 10 years, you know, we’ve had two really dry years, we’ve had sell-offs. We’ve had a couple of springs that were real tough calving,” said Jerry Kist, co-owner of Kist Livestock.

Kist says everyone is a little more cautious because last time it was supposed to be good for a long time.

He says he wishes it was not so volatile with the ups and downs in the market which you can never predict and the weather.

Even though the market is good high cattle prices can pose other issues.

“But then, you know, everybody in between has got to make money and the consumers have got to afford the product. So that’s a concern, you know, to compete with the cheaper meats,” said Kist.

He says he hopes it all works and the market stays good for ranchers but it’s supply and demand.

This year high input costs remain an issue.

“Prices continue to go up of course across the board, whether it’s just your fuel and supplies you buy or repairs if you can get your repairs made, even parts are still sometimes an issue but input costs have definitely come up. So we welcome the increase in calf prices and is going to go a long ways in helping offset some of those costs,” said Frederick.

He says as long as people keep eating beef it will be okay.

There are 2.24 cattle per person in the state.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.