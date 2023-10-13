Bismarck Public Works prepped for winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some areas in South Dakota got their first brush of snow of the season this week. Luckily for us it missed this region, but it does mean that snowdrifts are coming soon.

Bismarck Public Works just finished mixing 7,000 tons of sand with salt for roads this winter. All materials have been hauled in, including an additional 1,500 tons of salt.

Workers say last year they ran out of sand and had to haul more in midway through the season because of the near-record snowfall. This year they say they’ve stocked enough.

“Hopefully we skip winter this year. Last year was a doozy. Hopefully we don’t see that for quite a while. We were going 12-hour shifts forever last season,” said Keith Glass, road and streets superintendent.

Almost all of the big snow equipment is ready to roll, with snow gates reinstalled.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.