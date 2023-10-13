Bismarck Public Works prepped for winter

Snow plows
Snow plows(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some areas in South Dakota got their first brush of snow of the season this week. Luckily for us it missed this region, but it does mean that snowdrifts are coming soon.

Bismarck Public Works just finished mixing 7,000 tons of sand with salt for roads this winter. All materials have been hauled in, including an additional 1,500 tons of salt.

Workers say last year they ran out of sand and had to haul more in midway through the season because of the near-record snowfall. This year they say they’ve stocked enough.

“Hopefully we skip winter this year. Last year was a doozy. Hopefully we don’t see that for quite a while. We were going 12-hour shifts forever last season,” said Keith Glass, road and streets superintendent.

Almost all of the big snow equipment is ready to roll, with snow gates reinstalled.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown

Latest News

Bis-Man transit
Funds approved to continue Bis-Man Transit after-hours service
Former ND Governor Schafer remembers the late Lt. Governor Myrdal
First News at Six
North Dakota’s oil production reaches 1.2 million barrels per day for first time in nearly three years
ND Capitol
Legislative committee to meet Tuesday to discuss upcoming special session for OMB bill