Avian flu detected in Western North Dakota chicken flock

Williams County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of Avian Influenza in a backyard chicken flock in Williams County, North Dakota.

The State Board of Animal Health and the Department of Agriculture says the premises has been quarantined, and the flock has been killed to prevent the spread of the disease.

As a result of this finding, Williams County is now under suspension of poultry/bird events. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, the suspension will be lifted.

Health officials say that there is no immediate public health concern due to this finding. They also want to remind you that no human infections with this virus have been detected in the United States.

To prevent a possible infection within your birds, State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress says, “Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity. Birds should be kept indoors, especially during the spring and fall migration.”

More information about the Avian flu can be found at www.ndda.nd.gov/avian-influenza.

