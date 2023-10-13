Avian flu case reported in Williams County

Chickens running to eat a snack
Chickens running to eat a snack(KOTA KEVN)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed cases of the avian flu in a backyard chicken flock in Williams County.

The reported cases of the flu now mean the suspension of any birds and poultry from coming in and out of Williams County for 30 days. If no cases are confirmed in that time, the ban will be lifted.

The Department of Ag says the affected area has been quarantined and the flock has been depopulated. They add that there’s no immediate public health concern.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Tom Askjem finds an intact bottle while digging at an 1870s homestead
North Dakota man digging up history
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Emily and Amy Sakariassen speaking at the presentation
Mother-daughter duo investigate lost mansions in Bismarck

Latest News

First News at Ten
Teacher salaries in North Dakota
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Voiding of OMB bill to go into effect immediately, shortening timeline for lawmakers to reconvene
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
ND tourists stuck in Israel are arriving home
One of the groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home
ND tourists stuck in Israel are arriving home