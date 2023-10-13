Avian flu case reported in Williams County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed cases of the avian flu in a backyard chicken flock in Williams County.

The reported cases of the flu now mean the suspension of any birds and poultry from coming in and out of Williams County for 30 days. If no cases are confirmed in that time, the ban will be lifted.

The Department of Ag says the affected area has been quarantined and the flock has been depopulated. They add that there’s no immediate public health concern.

