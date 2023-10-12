Your guide to view the solar eclipse Saturday in ND, science behind eclipses | Morse Code of Weather

By Jacob Morse
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s all you need to know about the partial solar eclipse visible in North Dakota on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Cloud cover may impact your viewing, but if you are able to see it, don’t look directly at the sun — instead, make a DIY solar viewer (as shown below) or use special eclipse glasses.

2023 solar eclipse timing in North Dakota
2023 solar eclipse North Dakota
Annular vs. total solar eclipse and the path of the 2023 and 2024 eclipses
Clouds could impact viewing the eclipse Saturday
Next notable eclipses in North Dakota (with the percentage of the eclipse for ND)
How to make a DIY solar viewer:

History of predicting eclipses:

Lunar eclipses:

