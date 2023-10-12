Your guide to view the solar eclipse Saturday in ND, science behind eclipses | Morse Code of Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s all you need to know about the partial solar eclipse visible in North Dakota on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Cloud cover may impact your viewing, but if you are able to see it, don’t look directly at the sun — instead, make a DIY solar viewer (as shown below) or use special eclipse glasses.

2023 solar eclipse (KFYR)

2023 solar eclipse timing in North Dakota (KFYR)

2023 solar eclipse North Dakota (KFYR)

Annular vs. total solar eclipse and the path of the 2023 and 2024 eclipses (KFYR)

Clouds could impact viewing the eclipse Saturday (KFYR)

Next notable eclipses in North Dakota (with the percentage of the eclipse for ND) (KFYR)

How to make a DIY solar viewer:

Autoplay Caption

History of predicting eclipses:

History of predicting eclipses (KFYR)

History of predicting eclipses (KFYR)

History of predicting eclipses (KFYR)

Lunar eclipses:

Solar vs. lunar eclipse (KFYR)

Science behind lunar eclipse (KFYR)

Total lunar eclipse in ND in 2022 (KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.