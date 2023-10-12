TRNP superintendent talks about livestock plan, next steps

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s superintendent is responding to concerns about the environmental assessment (EA) for the future of park livestock.

Angie Richman says about one hundred and fifty people participated in an online meeting Tuesday to ask questions about the EA.

Richman says there were questions about who makes the final decision on park livestock and what will happen to the animals if removed.

Last week, we talked to a wild horse advocate who claimed the EA misrepresented a statistic on visitors who support horses in the park, by only quoting those who strongly support it.

Richman says these are the types of comments they want to hear, and they will go back and review this and other parts of the assessment.

“We do know that there are a number of people that have a real affinity for the livestock in the park and so it is one of the harder things we do as park managers to balance our law and policy and the amount of staff time and resources are devoted to a non-native species versus the native species that are in the park that we are mandated to manage,” said Angie Richman, Theodore Roosevelt National Park superintendent.

Richman says the public comment period is open until October 25 and there will likely be an extension.

She says a comment analysis report will be made from the feedback, and the regional and national leadership will make the final decision on the livestock plan.

