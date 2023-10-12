Those Who Serve: veterans bond over guitar lessons

By Crystal Kwaw
Oct. 12, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Music has the innate ability to bring people together.

A group in Minot is doing just that for those who have served our country.

Some of these guitar players have been practicing for years, while others like Wally Walizer, a retired Air Force veteran, have been learning for months.

”The guitar never really ever came into the picture with me,” said Walizer.

He said he started getting one-on-one lessons in July for about 10 weeks and has since graduated.

Shawn Thomas, the lead instructor with Guitars for Vets and the first to volunteer for the program, said although he’s never been in the military, it’s been great getting to know his students.

Veterans playing guitar together
Veterans playing guitar together(KMOT-TV)

“Sometimes we don’t really get that much guitar, and sometimes but it goes back and forth, depending how much they want to learn,” said Thomas.

The group’s chapter coordinator, Jason Hills, said he had retired in 2014. He created the chapter in Minot years later because he didn’t want to be on his own island anymore.

“You need an outlet for what you’ve endured, and you need those people that understand that. It’s hard to talk to people that haven’t served,” said Hills.

Thomas said when playing as a group, sometimes one person leads.

”It’s kind of like a jam session. We all kind of get together with new students, old students, graduates, teachers,” said Thomas.

Wally said his skills aren’t the best, but he’s making progress.

”The fact that I’ve gotten where I am, I’m going to get there. It’s just how,” said Walizer.

Since lessons started in March, Hills said they’ve graduated 15 veterans and they’ve appreciated all the support from the community.

The group takes donations and playable used instruments.

To sign up, email nd.minot@guitarsforvets.org

Minot chapter’s donation page

