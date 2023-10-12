Speaker of the House conference ends with no resolution

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana talks to the media after making his pitch to fellow Republicans for the House Speaker job.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana talks to the media after making his pitch to fellow Republicans for the House Speaker job.(Source: WVUE)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise attempted to gain more support from some House Republicans today in order to secure the votes he needs to become Speaker of the House, but he failed to accomplish that goal.

House Republicans were called to a closed-door conference by Majority Leader Steve Scalise who tried to lock up enough GOP votes to close the deal. The meeting lasted for more than two hours with not much success for Scalise. He did make headway, but there are still some Republicans backing Jim Jordan, even after he lost the nomination.

“As it stands right now, I will be supporting Steve Scalise because Steve Scalise received the most number of votes coming out of that conference,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota, says the division doesn’t really have to do with Scalise or Jordan, but rather with the rules.

“We have rules without consequences because we have a four-vote majority. It’s actually really a math problem. When you have rules without consequences you don’t really have rules,” said Rep. Armstrong.

A handful of House Republicans also still support House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“They have been given positions in committees chairing and special spots that they want to keep him in the Speaker’s position,” said Rosendale.

As far as what is next, Armstrong says they will continue to meet until they come to some resolution.

“We have to find a way to get there. We need a Republican speaker. The White House can’t lead, the Senate won’t lead and Republicans control one-half of one-third of government. We need to have a voice and we need to be out there right now,” said Armstrong.

House Republicans are asking their constituents to bear with them as they work toward a decision.

“We are going to have to take some major steps, some drastic steps in order to get our country back on track again,” said Rosendale.

With the government in danger of shutting down again in another few weeks, many Americans hope the Speaker will be chosen soon.

Congressman Armstrong was asked if he thinks the Speaker will be chosen by the end of this week. He says it’s 50/50 and they are nowhere near the 218 votes needed right now.

