School teaches students how to be welcoming to immigrants in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the war in Ukraine carries on, more immigrants are coming to the U.S.

More than 160 Ukrainians have come to North Dakota through the Uniting for Ukraine program so far and many of them are working to bring their families to join them.

A Bismarck school invited speakers from Global Neighbors to discuss with students the importance of being welcoming.

Recently, students at the Innovation School have been learning about immigrants and other cultures.

Joy Giciro presenting to a class. (KFYR-TV)

“With the current events that are going on in the world, we have more and more people coming to North Dakota, and our students need to be aware of what it feels like to be an immigrant here,” said Alicia Jeromchek, a teacher at the Innovation School.

Joy Giciro and Nataliia Ostapchuk from Global Neighbors stopped by the classroom to discuss with students what an immigrant is and what students can do to make new students feel welcome.

Their suggestions included showing newcomers how things work at their specific school, being understanding of someone’s English skills and asking questions about someone’s culture.

Giciro said even using Google Translate to communicate with immigrants shows you’re making an effort to include them.

A whiteboard welcoming Global Neighbors to the classroom. (KFYR-TV)

Students Syndal Else and Rowan Hice have advice for anyone who wants to be welcoming to immigrants.

“Just be nice to people if they’re from a different place, or look different. Just always be nice,” said Else.

“Yeah, it’s the same as you being treated bad, that’s how they feel. They’re scared, like if you were scared, so they would wanted to be treated nice, as if you would want to be treated nice,” said Hice.

Giciro said most people just want to hear someone say ‘hi’ to them in their native language.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.