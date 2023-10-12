New information released about a missing West Fargo woman

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in central Minnesota are releasing new information about a West Fargo woman that has been missing since July.

50-year-old Jonett Wanner’s car was spotted in Stearns County back in August. A deputy did a random license plate check of a vehicle which was determined to be Wanner’s vehicle. The SUV was not stopped since license plate information wasn’t immediately available.

Wanner went missing on July 11 after logging out of work from home in West Fargo. She is 5′2″ and 100 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She is believed to be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota License plate “261 AZY.” She may have a chihuahua terrier mix with her.

The public should contact West Fargo Police with any information that may help in the case.

