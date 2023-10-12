ND tourists stuck in Israel are arriving home

One of the groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home
One of the groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home(Rev. Phillip Ackerman)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from the Fargo Diocese who were in Israel when the war broke out are arriving home.

Father Phil Ackerman says the U.S. Embassy, our congressional delegation and our governor’s office were all helpful.

He and the other three priests were among the first group to arrive home.

The last group of 22 fly out of Jordan tomorrow.

