Mother-daughter duo investigate lost mansions in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday night, history enthusiasts gathered at the Bismarck Library to travel back in time and learn about mansions from yesteryear, while also fast-forwarding to what the mansions look like today.

Amy and Emily Sakariassen embarked on a historic mission to find lost mansions in Bismarck. The mother-daughter duo have been looking through a 1923 publication by the Bismarck Commercial Club, which was the precursor to the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce. Emily says it is a booklet filled with images that documented the mansions. They both thought of an idea this past summer.

“We thought it would be fun to drive around and see if we could see what has changed in that 100 years based on those old photographs,” said Emily Sakariassen, presenter of Lost Mansions of Bismarck.

In addition to looking into properties that were still standing, both wanted to focus on mansions that were not standing anymore that had been lost since 1923. This meant conducting research at various places.

“The archives at the State Historical Society, looking at other resources, online newspapers, and Sanborn fire insurance maps,” said Emily.

As they were conducting research and piecing things together, they found an interesting fact about a mansion in the Cathedral District of Bismarck that was owned by The Bismarck Tribune’s Publisher Stella Mann.

“That house it turns out was remodeled before, and it actually dates to the 1880s because we can locate it on the Sanborn maps,” said Amy Sakariassen, Emily’s mom.

They hope that by doing this project and shedding new light on historical architecture, they can inspire others to be curious about the world around them.

“The more we are informed about what is around us, the better we work as community members and the more clearly we understand where we came from,” said Amy.

What started as a fun project for the Sakariassens, ended with an even better understanding of Bismarck’s past.

The Sakariassens say that the next project they want to look into is houses that have been moved from their original location to another location.

