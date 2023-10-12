Montana Senator calls for more construction, policy changes regarding southern border

Sen. Steve Daines speaks with a border patrol agent
Sen. Steve Daines speaks with a border patrol agent(Michael Smith | Sen. Steve Daines)
BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, visited with US Border Patrol agents along the southern border Wednesday.

During a press call, Sen. Daines says they are overwhelmed daily by the large influx of migrants and drugs crossing the border.

Last week, the Biden Administration announced the construction of 20 miles of border wall, which Daines said is better late than never.

“I support what he wants to do there, I asked the border patrol agents about that, and they said yes, they need to do that, but Biden needs to continue finishing the wall that was started on the last administration,” said Daines.

Agents told Daines they see an average of 11,000 crossings a day. Some of the migrants, Daines says, are from Middle Eastern countries and North Korea.

Daines called on President Joe Biden to reinstate policies from the Trump Administration to secure the border.

