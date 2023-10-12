Gov. Burgum places blame on Biden, Iran while discussing war in Israel at speech in DC

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., on...
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday(Gray DC Bureau)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - Discussion about the ongoing war in the Middle East has found its way into American presidential politics.

On Wednesday, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, weighed in on the situation during a speech in Washington.

At the Hudson Institute, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum accused President Biden of being “utterly unprepared” to deal with our foreign adversaries. Burgum took it a step further and said the president’s policies are empowering our enemies to attack us and our allies.

“Unlike President Biden yesterday, who didn’t mention the word Iran, this is Iran’s war in Israel,” said Burgum.

Israeli officials say the death toll is more than a thousand in Israel after Hamas terrorists launched attacks over the weekend.

During his speech, Governor Burgum placed blame in several places.

First on Iran which funds and trains Hamas.

“Iran and its terror proxies have shown the world their true face which is pure evil,” said Burgum.

Second, he blamed President Biden for allowing Iran access to its six billion dollars, which was previously frozen, as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap.

The Biden Administration has said none of the money was used in the attacks.

“It’s not a coincidence that Iran would greenlight a massacre like this after getting billions of dollars out of the United States,” said Burgum.

U.S. intelligence agencies say there is no direct link tying Iran to the attacks.

The governor also highlighted 84 North Dakotans, who last week traveled to Israel for a Christian tour, who were stuck in the country.

They have since fled to Jordan with the help of the State Department.

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
New business at Wood House space
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
UPDATE: I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

First News at Noon
State auditor waiting for more information before starting audits of Williston, Bismarck school districts
First News at Noon
Burgum to formally file for New Hampshire primary this week
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/11/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 10/11/23