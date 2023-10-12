Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New charges are filed against a former administrator within the West Fargo School District.

David George was arrested in August and charged with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, as well as six counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law, also known as child pornography.

On October 12, court records show George was charged with gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. George is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Cass County Court on Friday, October 13.

According to court documents obtained by Valley News Live, a young boy came forward saying George had touched his private area. In an interview with North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents, the boy stated “David did something bad to a lot of people.”

Court documents describe conversations involving young male victims who claimed George would ask if he could touch the boys and/or George would suggest sexual acts. Other times, according to court documents, the boy said George would “shove his hand down [victim’s] pants and underwear.”

One victim stated “David was weird about private parts.”

When asked why he decided to come forward, the boy told investigators, “to get it off my chest because [he] was holding on to it for a really long time and it didn’t feel good to hold it.” The boy also stated that “it was an uncomfortable and rotten feeling,” and he “didn’t want anyone else to experience this because it just feels so wrong.”

West Fargo Public Schools issued a statement after learning of the additional charges:

“Earlier today, Cass County prosecutors filed gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor charges against former WFPS administrator David George. We have received confirmation from the Cass County prosecutor that these charges are NOT related to West Fargo Public Schools’ learners. Therefore, the school district has no additional comment on this case.”

Shortly after his arrest, George submitted his resignation with the West Fargo School District. The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board also unanimously voted to suspend George’s license. He was set to begin his first year as Principal at Independence Elementary after accepting the position in April.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.