Former ND Lt. Governor dies at age 94

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Rosemarie Myrdal died Wednesday at age 94.

Myrdal was the second woman to serve as the ND lieutenant governor and served from 1993 to 2000.

She also represented District 11 in the N.D. House from 1985 to 1992.

Gov. Doug Burgum remembered her with the following statement:

“As the second woman to serve as lieutenant governor of North Dakota, Rosemarie Myrdal was a tireless advocate for the citizens of our state and a champion for children, education and agriculture, having raised five children with her husband, John, on a farm near Edinburg,” Burgum said. “In addition to her dedicated service at the state level, she served on her local school board and numerous organizations that supported heritage preservation, conservation, health care, education and tourism. We are deeply grateful for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to service and community at both the state and local levels. Kathryn and I extend our condolences and prayers to her family, friends and former colleagues in the legislature, state government and beyond.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.