Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say

Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the...
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the suspect is not in custody.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said.

The suspect was not in custody, and the incident was ongoing late Thursday morning.

Three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale while two were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, said Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder, who was assisting the hospital, and added that none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

Elder said he did not immediately know which departments the wounded officers were from, but that they came from multiple agencies.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided few details in its initial statement. The department said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, which is a few miles west of Princeton. It said there was no danger to the general public, although the public was being asked to avoid the area.

The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
New business at Wood House space
UPDATE: I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest
University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown
Anita Knutson
Court records: Trial in case of Anita Knutson killing set for mid-July

Latest News

Sen. Steve Daines speaks with a border patrol agent
Montana Senator calls for more construction, policy changes regarding southern border
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team